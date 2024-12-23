Blake Lively’s Sister Stands Up with Bold Statement on Justin Baldoni Allegations

Robyn Lively breaks silence, supports Blake amid harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s older sister, Robyn Lively, has publicly expressed her support following the shocking allegations in Blake’s harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Robyn, 52, took to Instagram, sharing a powerful six-word statement: “FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively,” accompanied by a heart drawn around her sister’s name. She also highlighted excerpts from a New York Times article detailing the allegations, urging followers to read the full piece to understand the gravity of the situation.

The lawsuit, filed by Blake, 37, paints a troubling picture of alleged misconduct by Baldoni during the production of It Ends With Us. According to the legal filing, the actor-director engaged in a “multi-tiered” campaign to retaliate against Blake after she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, voiced concerns about Baldoni’s “repeated harassment and disturbing behavior” on set.

The claims include Baldoni allegedly making inappropriate comments, sharing explicit videos, and discussing a past pornography addiction in a manner Blake described as disruptive and deeply unsettling. These behaviors reportedly created a hostile work environment on a production already delayed by the 2023 writers’ strike.

Author Colleen Hoover, whose bestselling novel inspired the film, also shared her support for Blake. On social media, Hoover wrote, “You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met. Never change. Never wilt.”

The lawsuit further revealed that Blake and Ryan attended a January 2023 meeting to address the alleged on-set hostility. At the meeting, Blake reportedly outlined 30 conditions to ensure her safety, all of which were agreed upon, according to the legal filing. Despite this, tensions remained evident, even during the film’s promotional tour, with fans noting visible distance between Blake and Justin.

Blake’s legal action also accuses Baldoni of hiring a crisis PR team to orchestrate a smear campaign against her, allegedly working to damage her reputation in retaliation for her complaints.

In a statement, Blake shared her hope that the lawsuit would encourage others to speak out against workplace misconduct. “I hope my legal action pulls back the curtain on sinister retaliatory tactics and helps protect others who may be targeted,” she said.

The film, which explores themes of domestic violence and healing, ironically now serves as the backdrop for serious allegations of behind-the-scenes toxicity. As Hollywood grapples with these revelations, the case underscores the urgency of addressing workplace misconduct and protecting those who speak out.

