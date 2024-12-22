Entertainment

Princess Kate Excites Fans with Major Announcement Following King Charles’ Emotional Message

By Web Desk

Just days before the royal family gathers at Sandringham for their annual Christmas celebrations, Princess Kate delighted fans with a major announcement about her Together at Christmas Carol Service.

The Princess of Wales shared a video confirming that the 2024 edition of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air on ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:30 PM. The accompanying caption read: “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives.”

The announcement comes shortly after King Charles shared an emotional message regarding the devastating earthquake in Vanuatu.

Through the royal family’s official social media channels, King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed their deep sorrow over the tragedy. The statement conveyed sympathy for the loss of lives and property, extending heartfelt wishes to the affected communities.

The royal family’s commitments continue to reflect their focus on both celebration and compassion during the holiday season. While King Charles highlighted support for global communities in crisis, Princess Kate brought festive joy with the highly anticipated update about her carol service, a tradition that highlights resilience, kindness, and the spirit of Christmas.

