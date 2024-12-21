NATIONAL

JUI-F chief could become PM for 1-1.5 years: Miftah

By Staff Report
  • Former finance minister says few politicians in Pakistan hold stature of JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and leader of the Awaam Pakistan Party Miftah Ismail has claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman could serve as Prime Minister of Pakistan for a year and a half.

Speaking during a programme at a private TV channel, he stated that while discussions are ongoing, it is a positive development that negotiations are taking place, as they help avoid protests and violence. He highlighted that negotiations should continue.

Ismail proposed that the only solution to Pakistan’s political issues is holding elections and seeking the public’s opinion through their votes.

He further remarked that few politicians in Pakistan hold the stature of Rehman, suggesting that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader could serve as PM for a year and a half.

On economic matters, Ismail criticised the government’s stance on privatisation, claiming that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could have been privatised, but the government lacked the intention to do so.

He further attributed the recent upward trend in the stock market to a reduction in interest rates, stressing that the market would continue to rise independently, with no role played by the government.

Ismail also pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not implemented any new taxes or pension reforms. He accused the PM of prioritising political interests over necessary economic reforms.

In terms of imports, the former minister noted a 7% decrease, but he highlighted that the current tax rates are extremely high. He warned that without positive economic indicators, investment in the country would not increase.

Previous article
Sanaullah expects headway in govt-PTI talks ‘soon’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC seeks PM, FM visits’ details since filing of Dr Afia’s...

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq also seeks updates on efforts to secure Aafia Siddiqui's release ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought the...

IHC unhappy with delay in appointment of PSQCA DG

President of Uzbekistan: Success of the entrepreneur – success of the people

KP’s apex committee decides to eliminate bunkers, deweaponise Kurram

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.