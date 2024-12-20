Ex-US advisor defends Pakistan’s efforts to tackle security, economic challenges

John Rosenburg asserts the country is making significant strides despite widespread misperceptions

A former senior US military advisor has defended Pakistan’s efforts to overcome its security threats and promote economic stability, asserting that the country is making significant strides despite widespread misperceptions.

“Media and analysts often portray Pakistan as a nation at a crossroads, facing complex challenges from security threats to economic instability,” wrote John Rosenberg, founder of Rosslyn Group International, in a recent op-ed for the *Chicago Tribune*. “Observers frequently describe it as a region marked by geopolitical tensions, struggling to navigate its path as a developing democracy. Yet, these perceptions only tell part of the story. Behind the headlines, Pakistan is a resilient nation actively working to overcome these issues.”

With a population of 252 million, Rosenberg noted that Pakistan is actively engaged in combating extremism and terrorism. He pointed out that the country has deployed approximately 300,000 military and paramilitary troops for counterterrorism operations. In the past eight months alone, he added, operations by Pakistan’s defense and intelligence forces had led to the deaths of 193 officers and sepoys, as well as the elimination of 541 individuals identified as terrorists.

Rosenberg, who has had extensive military and advisory experience, including roles as a Senior Advisor to the Afghan National Army and Information Operations Assessor for the International Joint Command in Afghanistan, emphasized the financial commitment Pakistan has made to its counterterrorism efforts. “Government data shows Pakistan spends over $2 billion annually on counterterrorism,” he wrote. “According to economic assessments, the direct economic cost of the war on terror in Pakistan is $153 billion, with an additional indirect cost of around $450 billion.”

The former advisor also highlighted the unique security challenges Pakistan faces due to its borders with China, Iran, and Afghanistan, noting that the legacy of the Soviet-Afghan War in the 1980s continues to affect the country’s security environment.

Despite these persistent challenges, Rosenberg praised Pakistan’s progress. “Despite its challenges, Pakistan is moving forward,” he wrote. “It maintains a parliamentary democratic system with regular elections. Pakistan’s judiciary has ruled on various high-profile cases. Public demonstrations occur regularly.”

He acknowledged the limitations on journalists in the country but noted the country’s vibrant social media presence. “The nation has made substantial strides from countering extremism to maintaining regional stability,” Rosenberg said. “It’s time the global community views Pakistan through a balanced lens, appreciating its achievements and ongoing efforts.”

Rosenberg’s extensive background includes five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he contributed to strategic communications and operations planning. He has also advised the Afghan Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian National Armed Forces and participated in U.S. presidential campaigns as a national security and Africa policy advisor.

Through his experience, Rosenberg has gained unique insights into the challenges and progress of nations like Pakistan, and he urged a more nuanced understanding of the country’s ongoing journey towards stability and resilience.