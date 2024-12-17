Kate Middleton Explains Painful Cancer Journey In Emotional Message

The royal family faced major health challenges throughout 2024, with King Charles and Princess Kate revealing their cancer diagnosis to the public earlier this year.

The health crisis even led the senior royals to step back from their royal engagements for months. Prince William’s wife Princess Kate chronicled her health journey in several emotional videos.

The Princess of Wales, who’s gradually returning to normalcy after completing her chemotherapy treatment, shared her painful journey with fans in her own words in a heartwarming family video showing her alongside husband Prince William, daughter Princess Charlotte and sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

The mother-of-three described the past few months since her diagnosis in March as “scary” and “incredibly tough”, but optimistically stated that “out of darkness, can come light”.

Princess Catherine explained her journey in her own words, saying: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She went on admitting: “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

The toughest phase of her life even taught her to learn the nature of the people and gave her an opportunity to identify the people as she revealed: “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

She made a promise to herself to do what she can to stay cancer free as it is now her focus: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

She even answered several questions about her royal return to end the speculations, saying: “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The future queen went on appreciating the people who sent her best wishes and love to help her win battle against cancer, saying: “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.”

She herself appeared to be a great source of hope and courage for those who are still not giving up their fight against the disease as she said: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

The Princess moved her lovers to tears when she announced her cancer diagnosis in March: “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

Now, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s beloved mother is entering a new phase of recovery with hope and appreciation for life.