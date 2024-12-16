Angelina Jolie Says She’s ‘Alone’ Ahead of Court Battle With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has opened up about feeling lonely ahead of a court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie is in the middle of a legal battle with Pitt over their French vineyard after eight years of their split.

In an interview with The Sun recently, the Oscar winner, who stars in the upcoming biopic, Maria, talked about loneliness, a trait she shares with the legendary Maria Callas.

Jolie said, “I have my children I love but as an adult I’m often alone, I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has.”

She went on to say, “I also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own, maybe a lot of artists feel that we’re in an open space as a person.”

“We don’t quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes,” Jolie added further.

Additionally, Jolie also revealed that she has felt all the emotional turmoil while acting, saying, “When I’m up there crying, that’s my pain, that’s my grief.”

It is worth mentioning that Jolie recently scored victory against Pitt when a judge recently ruled in the actress’ favour, compelling the Formula 1 star to hand over documents and communication that could support her claims of abuse.