Kate Middleton Shares Heartwarming Message Amid Harry-Meghan Romance

Kensington Palace has released a mesmerising video with a touching statement as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance is entertaining fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a message about Together Tour and celebration in Truro.

The video, which comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan’s Polo documentary, was released with the caption: “Monday’s community carol service in Truro was the latest to bring together extraordinary people for a celebration of all that they do.”

It continued: “Heartening to see these services providing moments to reflect on the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other.

“Merry Christmas to you all!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have tried to show off their fun side and romantic spark in their new Netflix documentary series “POLO”.