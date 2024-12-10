Omar Ayub demands inquiry into firing on PTI workers, holds Shehbaz Sharif accountable

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Omar Ayub, on Tuesday demanded an independent inquiry into the firing on PTI workers during the party’s November 26 protest.

Speaking during a National Assembly session, Ayub accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being directly responsible for the violence and called for justice for the victims.

Ayub alleged that the violence resulted in the deaths of 12 PTI workers, over 200 injuries, and the arrest of more than 5,000 members. “This was not just an attack on our workers but an attack on democratic rights,” he said, emphasizing the need for accountability. He demanded the formation of a commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the firing and identify those responsible for issuing the orders.

“The blood of Model Town and November 26 is on Shehbaz Sharif’s hands,” Ayub stated, referring to the 2014 Model Town tragedy and drawing parallels between the two incidents. He alleged that machine guns were used against unarmed civilians and that the firing began at close range, further claiming that hospital records of injured workers were erased to cover up the incident.

Ayub argued that PTI’s protest was peaceful and contrasted it with demonstrations by other political parties, which, he claimed, had not faced similar violent crackdowns. He questioned why excessive force was used against PTI supporters and demanded that the government explain its actions to the nation.

In his address, Ayub also accused the government of misusing NATO-supplied weapons, originally intended for counterterrorism purposes, against civilians. He highlighted specific incidents, including an alleged sniper attack targeting Bushra Bibi’s vehicle, to underline the gravity of the situation.

The opposition leader warned of severe consequences if detained workers were not released, threatening to launch a civil disobedience movement. He further criticized Islamabad Police for targeting Pashtun individuals during the crackdown, stating, “We have always stood for this land, and we will not let such injustices go unanswered.”

Ayub called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to uphold the sanctity of the House and ensure that opposition members were not falsely implicated in baseless cases. He concluded by stressing the need for justice to rebuild public trust and prevent such incidents from recurring.

The PTI leader’s fiery remarks underscore escalating tensions between the opposition and the government, as demands for accountability continue to grow.