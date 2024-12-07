Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Welcome Baby Ford With Sweet Family Photos

Katherine Schwarzenegger has shared a first look at her and Chris Pratt’s newborn son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt, in a touching Instagram post on December 6. Captioned “November 🩵,” the post featured highlights from the past month, including a photo of baby Ford’s tiny feet in fuzzy cream socks paired with a matching onesie.

The carousel also included a onesie with Ford’s name emblazoned in an American flag design. Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s daughters, Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, appeared in matching Grinch-themed dresses with festive accessories, embracing the holiday spirit. Schwarzenegger also shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy, cradling her bump in a pink maxi dress before Ford’s arrival.

The couple announced Ford’s birth last month in a joint statement on Instagram, saying, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who married in June 2019, are now parents to three children together. Pratt also shares his son, Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris. Katherine, the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, has previously expressed her love for large families.

“I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” she told Us Weekly in 2022. She added that she often turns to her mother for parenting advice, saying, “I feel lucky to have an amazing role model in my mom and to learn from her.”

The family of five is embracing their new chapter, sharing joyful updates as they settle into life with baby Ford.