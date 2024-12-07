Zaheeruddin Muhammad Babar, the founder of the Mughal dynasty as well as its first Emperor of India, was born in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on 14 February 1483, in what is now Uzbekistan, and died on 26 December 1530 in Agra, India, at the age of only 47, and was buried in the Bagh=i Babar, Kabul. By descent he came from famous lineages. His mother Qutlugh Nigar Khanum was directly descended from Genghis Khan, and his father Umaer Sheikh Mirza II was directly descended from Tamerlane.

The author of the Ramayana, which is the most ancient epic poem, telling the entire story of Ramchander, the king of Ayodhya, was Ratanakar, famously known as Valmiki or Balmeek. Maharishi Valmiki’s birth, death and biographical details are in the dark. Reserchers are silent about it.is related tht Valmiki was born in a full moon in a Bengali month, Ashwain, in a Brahmin family. His father’s name was Pracheta.

Ayodhya, today’s city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, has both Muslim nd non-Muslim populations. Traditionally, it was the capital of the Koshala Kingdom. In the era of Siddartha (Gautam Buddha) in the fifth and six centuries BC, Saraswati became the chief city of that kingdom. Researchers have told that Ayodhys is the same as Sakela, a town where the Budhha is said to have resided for a time.

Ramchandra was the eldest son of Raja Dasrath, the Aryan Kshetri (later Rajput) king of Ayodhya, known latterly as Oudh. Ram’s mother Kaushalya was the Hed Queen, and her son Ramchandra was the crown prince.

Though Hindus claim to worship one god, Eeshawr, actually worship many gods and goddesses. They also believe in a large number of God’s avatars, incarnations of God. Ram chandra was also worshipped as the seventh of the 10 avatars of the god Vishu. In earlier times, Ram was obeyed by his people as a king, and later on as an avatar, and in later periods, he was treated as a god, and his worship started, which continues to date.

On 6 December 1992, the Hindu extremists, led by the BJP and its Hindutva allies, launched an attack on the Babri Masjid, and demolished it in the course of the next few days. As a result, riots commenced all over the Indian Subcontinent, which led to two or three thousand people being killed.

Babri Masjid was built by Mir Baqi, a commander of Babar, in 1528-9 AD/935 AH, while Babar laid the foundation. It was falsely claimed by extremist Hindus during the 19th century, that the mosque was built on the site of Ramchndrs’s birthplace, on the Ramjanambhoomi.

If the said unhistorical and false claim by thE Hindus had been true (though it has been proved truthless), why did the Hindus of the 16th century and onwards not make the claim or accuse Muslims of having committed the crime. vWhy did they not make any protest against it? Why did they not oppose it? This is a burning question.

History proves there was not opposition, no protest, no negative demonstration was made by the Hindus as well as all non-Muslims of that entire time. So it shows as well as proves that the dispute was created by the British according to their ‘divide and rule’ strategy, to divide the vMuslims and non-Muslims and the exemplary unity the two had.

After the British left, and the creation of Pakistan in 1947, the dispute was framed as a political tool to gain power in modern India, by the Hindus, especially the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSSS) and BJP, whose President was Lal Kishan Advani, Home Minister of India, and Narinder Modi, former Gujrat CM, and presently PM. The other orgnisations based on Hindutva; extremist Hindus, including the Bajrang Dal, the Shiv Sena, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were directly involved in the dispute. Even in the 19th venturi, the decisions of Indian courts played a vital role.

Some thought that an old dispute had been settled. But one Hindu extremist published a list of thousands of mosques which he claimed were built on mandirs. A claim has been laid to the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, to the Taj Mahal, and now to the dargah of Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer. These are all claims newly made, on buildings which are several centuries old. These claims are as ridiculous as the Babri Mosque claim, when it was first raised in a suit before the Agra sessions court in 1883, though the dispute had first arisen in 1953 when there was an attempt to take over the mosque by violence.

Another approach is to demolish mosques as encroachments. That approach has been tried in New Delhi recently. The claim against the Taj shows that Babri Mosque was not demolished because it was a mosque, but because it was a symbol of Muslim culture. How long before other symbols turn out to have been built on temples?