Amnesty report declares Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide against Palestinians

LAHORE: Amnesty International has released a report accusing Israel of committing acts amounting to genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the organization, Israel’s actions have resulted in killings, serious harm, and the deliberate creation of conditions aimed at the physical destruction of Palestinians in the region.

The report, titled “You Feel Like You Are Subhuman”: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza, outlines findings based on research conducted from October 2023 to July 2024. Amnesty concludes that Israel’s policies and actions were carried out with the intent to destroy a significant portion of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Amnesty’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, emphasized that the evidence gathered shows a clear pattern of behavior where Palestinians in Gaza have been treated as less than human, denied basic human rights, and subjected to conditions that amount to systematic destruction.

The investigation focuses on Israel’s responsibility as a state under the Genocide Convention, which it is a signatory to. The report highlights that genocidal acts, committed by state organs or affiliated groups, carry legal accountability for the state.

According to the report, the conflict has led to horrific consequences, with 13,319 Palestinian children reported dead by October 7, 2024, and a total death toll of 44,532 Palestinians in Gaza. In addition, over 105,000 people have been injured since the beginning of the Israeli offensive. Amnesty also highlighted the significant impact on other vulnerable groups, including journalists and humanitarian workers.

Furthermore, the report underscores the extensive destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure. By mid-2024, satellite images indicated that around 63% of Gaza’s buildings had been damaged or destroyed. Amnesty compares the level of destruction to no other conflict in the 21st century, describing it as unprecedented in scope.

The human rights organization also connects Israel’s military operations to broader concerns of genocide. The report claims Israel’s actions, particularly after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, fit the criteria for genocide under international law. While this report covers key aspects of the situation, Amnesty notes that a more comprehensive review will be possible once the current offensive concludes.

In addition to Gaza, the report touches on Israel’s actions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including violent attacks against Palestinians, mass arrests, arbitrary detention, and continued settlement expansion. These concerns are the subject of a separate, ongoing investigation.

The report also revisits the legal definition of genocide, which includes acts such as mass killings, causing harm to a group, and inflicting conditions that result in the physical destruction of the group. These actions must be carried out with specific intent to destroy the group in whole or in part.

Amnesty’s findings urge the international community to take immediate action. Callamard warned that Israel continues to defy international warnings and court decisions, adding, “This is genocide. It must stop now.”

Amnesty’s recommendations call for a ceasefire to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The organization demands that Israel cease actions that violate international law, including airstrikes targeting civilians, forced displacement, and destruction of homes and infrastructure. Additionally, Amnesty urges Israel to allow unrestricted access for humanitarian aid and fully cooperate with international judicial bodies like the International Court of Justice (ICJ).