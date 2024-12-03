Tom Cruise To Star In Supernatural Thriller ‘Deeper’, Doug Liman Confirms

Tom Cruise is slated to star in Doug Liman’s new movie, Deeper.

In an exciting development for fans of the actor and the filmmaker, the duo is reportedly collaborating on the supernatural thriller.

Liman recently confirmed his and Cruise’s involvement in the project during a New York City screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho.

Speaking to Showbiz411, as per Deadline, Liman expressed his enthusiasm for exploring the horror genre, saying, “I have never done one, and neither has Tom.”

The film, currently in early development, is set up at Warner Bros., though it remains uncertain whether it will be Liman’s next directorial effort.

Deeper tells the story of an astronaut who confronts a mysterious and terrifying force while descending into an uncharted trench.

This long-planned project has seen several changes since its start in 2016.

Initially, Bradley Cooper was attached to star, with Kornél Mundruczó directing. Later, Idris Elba and director Baltasar Kormákur attempted to bring the film to life, but those efforts also fell through.

If the current plans come to fruition, Deeper will mark the third or fourth collaboration between Cruise and Liman, who previously worked together on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made.

The pair is also developing an ambitious NASA project to be shot in outer space, in partnership with SpaceX, which remains in the works.