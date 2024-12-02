Yi, Baerbock chair 7th round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy, Security

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock co-chaired the seventh round of the China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security in Beijing on Monday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the all-round strategic partnership between China and Germany, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, adding that it is necessary for both sides to seriously review the past and actively explore the future.

Noting the stability and consistency in China’s policy toward Germany, Wang emphasized that China has always regarded Germany as an important partner since the establishment of diplomatic relations 52 years ago.

As the second- and third-largest economies in the world, China and Germany must overcome disturbances and eliminate obstacles, adhere to the main melody of dialogue and cooperation, reject the old mindset of Cold War confrontation, jointly resist external risks, and address global challenges together, he said.

Germany attaches great importance to its relationship with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy, Baerbock said.

In the face of a turbulent world, maintaining candid dialogue with China and strengthening strategic communication is of great significance, Baerbock said, adding that it helps to ensure the correct development direction of bilateral relations and contributes to world peace and stability.

She said Germany appreciates China’s active role in addressing climate change.

Noting that competition should be fair, Wang said the European Union’s imposition of high tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles violates the principles of fair competition and free trade and is becoming a prominent issue in Chinese-European relations.

He called on both the EU and Germany to view China’s development objectively and rationally, adopt a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, and resolve trade disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

Baerbock said Germany supports continued negotiations between the EU and China on the issue, with the aim of finding a solution that is acceptable to both sides.