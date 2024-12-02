Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Set to Hit Major Milestone: ‘Special Christmas’

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce, who dominated 2024 with their whirlwind romance, do not seem to stop as their every move is making headlines.

The tight end player, who recently spent Thanksgiving with his ladylove to strengthen their ongoing relationship, would most likely make her Christmas extra special with a huge surprise.

“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” the insider said, adding bridal experts predict the bauble will likely be “huge and vintage-inspired,” according to OK! Magazine.

The source went on to say that before the So High School songstress accepts the ring, the NFL player would like to have her family’s blessing.

“Will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad,” they said, “he wants to make sure he does everything the right way.”

Luckily, receiving the approval from the 14-time Grammy winner’s family does not seem to be hard as her family is “already crazy about him,” claimed the insider.

Previously, the sportsman received sweet nods from Swift’s parents as the singer’s mom, Andrea Swift was once spotted wearing a jacket which said: “In my Chiefs era,” during a Kansas City Chief game.

On the other hand, the musician’s father, Scott Swift gushed about Swift and Kelce’s lovely relationship to a passenger during a flight saying, “Travis has made the biggest impact on [her].”

Swift was recently seen at the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on November, 29th, along with Kelce’s family. She will soon head to Vancouver to kick off her final three shows of Eras Tour.