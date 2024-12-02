Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Set to Hit Major Milestone: ‘Special Christmas’

By Agencies

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce, who dominated 2024 with their whirlwind romance, do not seem to stop as their every move is making headlines.

The tight end player, who recently spent Thanksgiving with his ladylove to strengthen their ongoing relationship, would most likely make her Christmas extra special with a huge surprise.

“Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas,” the insider said, adding bridal experts predict the bauble will likely be “huge and vintage-inspired,” according to OK! Magazine.

The source went on to say that before the So High School songstress accepts the ring, the NFL player would like to have her family’s blessing.

“Will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad,” they said, “he wants to make sure he does everything the right way.”

Luckily, receiving the approval from the 14-time Grammy winner’s family does not seem to be hard as her family is “already crazy about him,” claimed the insider.

Previously, the sportsman received sweet nods from Swift’s parents as the singer’s mom, Andrea Swift was once spotted wearing a jacket which said: “In my Chiefs era,” during a Kansas City Chief game.

On the other hand, the musician’s father, Scott Swift gushed about Swift and Kelce’s lovely relationship to a passenger during a flight saying, “Travis has made the biggest impact on [her].”

Swift was recently seen at the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on November, 29th, along with Kelce’s family. She will soon head to Vancouver to kick off her final three shows of Eras Tour.

Previous article
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Find Comfort in Separate Paths Despite Time Apart
Next article
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Syria’s embattled Assad seeks to shore up support after Aleppo loss

ALEPPO: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sought to shore up support from his allies Sunday, after a monitor said a shock rebel offensive saw government...

Margot Robbie Recalls ‘Assault’ Memory of Leonardo DiCaprio

Prince William Takes Late Queen’s Advice as He Steps Into Major New Role

PTI to raise crackdown on party workers in the Parliament: Gohar Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.