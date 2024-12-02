Squash great Jansher Khan joins the squash greats in PSA Hall of Fame

HONG KONG: Pakistani squash legend Jansher Khan has been inducted into the prestigious Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Hong Kong Football Club. The announcement was made in a press release from the PSA on Sunday.

Khan was honoured alongside Nicol David of Malaysia, another giant of the sport, who reigned as World No. 1 for a remarkable 108 consecutive months. The induction took place on the eve of the Hong Kong Squash Open, which will run from December 2 to 8. Both Khan and David are the third and fourth players to be inducted into the PSA Hall of Fame, which was launched earlier this year to celebrate the careers of the sport’s most influential players, both past and present.

Joining the Hall of Fame with Khan and David were inaugural inductees Susan Devoy from New Zealand and Pakistan’s own Jahangir Khan, a fellow countryman of Jansher. These four squash icons are being recognized for their exceptional contributions to the game.

Khan, who was a key figure in Pakistan’s squash dominance in the 1980s and 1990s, is celebrated for his eight World Championship titles, a record in men’s squash, and his six British Open wins. Khan was also ranked World No. 1 for a total of 97 months, which is the longest in the history of men’s squash. His career boasts a record-breaking 99 professional titles.

In an emotional speech, Khan shared his joy at receiving the award in Hong Kong, a city where he achieved great success, including winning the Hong Kong Open eight times. “Hong Kong is my second home,” Khan said. “It’s an honour to receive this award here and to reconnect with old friends.”

Meanwhile, Nicol David, whose career includes eight World Championship titles, also expressed her gratitude for being honoured. David, who reigned as World No. 1 for nearly a decade, reflected on her journey in the sport, saying that being inducted into the Hall of Fame made her realize the magnitude of her accomplishments. “I feel amazing, it’s such an honour,” David commented. “My foundation, the Nicol David Organisation, has been the most fulfilling thing in my life now, helping children and families through sport and education.”

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough praised both Khan and David for their monumental achievements, highlighting their lasting legacies. “Nicol and Jansher are two of the most iconic figures in squash,” Gough stated. “Their records and impact on the sport will never be forgotten.”

Other notable figures in the squash world, including current World No. 1 Nour El Sherbini and Men’s World No. 1 Ali Farag, also paid tribute to the two legends, acknowledging their influence and contributions to the game. Farag, in particular, expressed his admiration for Khan, calling him “the greatest squash player of all time” and thanking him for inspiring generations of players.

Both Khan and David’s induction into the PSA Hall of Fame not only celebrates their outstanding careers but also solidifies their positions as the faces of squash’s golden era.