Lahore and the spectre of toxic air

It is a relief to feel some moderation in the scale of air quality that Lahore had been experiencing over the last one and a half months. At the time of writing, the air quality matrix shows Lahore positioned at number 6 with an air quality rate of 176, which is out of the hazardous level. However, NASA’s environment agency has predicted this normality to be momentary as smog develops severity in the months of December and January, when Lahore rarely gets exposure to sunlight, and heating activities are magnified.

Thus, the ease in smog toxicity should not be attributed to the Punjab government’s interventions, which are far from rational. Moreover, such measures only exhibit incompetence and unwillingness on the part of the authority, which finds school activities and more than 10-hour shop openings as primary reasons for the spread of poisonous air that Lahore breathes annually during winters. The issue of suffocating smog is systematic and perpetual, demanding calculated and long-term measures to be addressed.

Technically, in winter, a warm layer of air traps smog and particulate matter near the ground atmosphere, and the conversion and accumulation of these particles worsen the climate. Further, as cold air travels slowly, it does not let these toxic particles disperse. This is the main reason why air quality worsens during winter. Considering the core catalysts of Lahore’s pollution, any sane mind would regard policy and administrative inefficiencies as the central reason for this malaise.

Over the years, policy blueprints have been projecting the Punjab government’s resolve to ban stubble burning and brick kilns within and surrounding areas of Lahore, safe disposal of industrial wastage, and SOPs to regulate business activities in the city. Unfortunately, the realization of this framework also appears to be paralyzed by the chronic dilemma that defines the state of governance in Pakistan since its inception. The gap between policy framing and implementation has been colossal, with political interests, bureaucratic incompetence, and public unawareness being the predominant causes of the bitter air engulfing Lahore for so long.

Adding to the conundrum is the unchecked urban sprawl that has engulfed the city over the years. Lahore’s rapid urbanization, while displaying a facade of growth and expansion, has largely been unregulated. The mushrooming of unplanned housing societies and illegal construction practices has not only strained the city’s infrastructure but also aggravated the environmental crisis. Tree-cutting to make way for development projects, coupled with a lack of green spaces in new urban areas, has further reduced the city’s ability to combat pollution naturally.

Tackling Lahore’s air pollution requires a holistic approach that goes beyond temporary fixes. The government, private sector, and citizens must unite in adopting sustainable practices, advocating for policy reforms, and ensuring accountability. Only then can we hope to see a future where Lahore’s air is breathable and its citizens free from the spectre of toxic air that haunts us every winter.

The so-called development the Punjab government brags about in electoral canvassing comes to naught when gauged against poor governance in the face of deregulated urbanization, environmental crises, illicit construction practices, swelling inequality, rising crime, and a dysfunctional education structure, among other loopholes. The issue of smog is emblematic of the broader governance failure and reflects a lack of foresight in addressing pressing urban challenges.

Therefore, the course correction should be judicious, continual, and inclusive. This involves institutionalizing policy frameworks that are viable, rational, and reflect the voices of concerned stakeholders, including discipline experts, civil society, and the masses. The incorporation of the masses is indispensable, as their unsustainable practices beget an enormous portion of toxic pollution. For instance, more than five million motorbikes ride on Lahore’s roads. If the government can ensure sustainable and economical public transport facilities in tandem with running awareness campaigns, this issue could drastically be mitigated.

Industries, too, must be mandated to adopt sustainable practices, with stringent measures in place to penalize non-compliance. The role of regulatory bodies here cannot be overstated. Regular inspections and the introduction of modern technology for emission control can go a long way in mitigating industrial contributions to smog. Similarly, stubble burning, which remains one of the critical causes of smoke, requires localized awareness campaigns coupled with legal directives to ensure binding compliance.

It is also essential to address the role of domestic energy consumption in worsening air quality. The use of inefficient heating methods and reliance on solid fuels for cooking in most parts of the city adds significantly to particulate matter in the air. To do away with this unsustainable practice, promotion of cleaner energy alternatives and subsidizing renewable energy technologies for households could make a considerable impact.

It is not entirely Pakistan’s responsibility for the worsening air quality that looms overhead, as more than 30 percent of its pollution drifts in from the Indian side. The Indian government does not seem to concede this and often resorts to a hawkish stance, even when discussing an existential issue as significant as this. It is encouraging to see the Punjab government’s environmental diplomacy when it approached an Indian state to evince the issue that both share equal complicity in and addressing it requires cohesive efforts. Deplorably, their response was absurd, undiplomatic, and expected.

Hence, for addressing the issue of air pollution, India must set politics aside and cooperate with Pakistan in a constructive and amicable manner. As Pakistan is there to persist and will always remain in its vicinity, the advancement of India would be elusive unless it adopts corrective measures to tackle this shared and significant responsibility.

