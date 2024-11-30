Taylor Swift Enjoys Chiefs Game with Travis Kelce’s WAGs Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby

Taylor Swift was seen enjoying some downtime with fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs at the Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. The 34-year-old pop star joined Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby, significant others of Chiefs players Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chris Jones, respectively, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The trio, along with makeup artist Joshua Minger, were captured in a playful Instagram photo posted by Gordon. Swift, supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donned a chic red Louis Vuitton jacket, black pants, and heeled boots, complementing her look with large hoop earrings and her signature red lip. Gordon and Weathersby also showcased their unique styles, with Gordon in a black and white furry jacket and Weathersby in a vibrant multicolored coat paired with a neon pink Hermès Birkin.

The group’s spirited appearance at the game, which the Chiefs won 19-17, was documented through various social media posts. Weathersby shared a video on her Instagram featuring her and Swift playfully posing inside the stadium, hinting at their tight-knit relationship with the caption, “Know they want my spot, so imma rub it in.”

Gordon’s Instagram Stories also featured moments from the game, including a video of her and Swift posing together in a suite, with Swift playfully winking and sticking her tongue out at the camera.

Swift, who has been seen supporting Kelce at various games, enjoyed the game in the company of Kelce’s mom, Donna, and her own father, Scott Swift. This outing comes as Swift is gearing up to conclude her Eras Tour with a final stop in Vancouver from December 6-8. Her previous attendance at a Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on November 10 also made headlines, underscoring her active involvement in supporting Kelce’s NFL career.