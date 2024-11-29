Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Still Loves Ben Affleck Despite Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is putting aside her differences with Ben Affleck to celebrate Thanksgiving together with his children, despite their recent divorce. A source close to the singer-actress revealed to In Touch Weekly that Lopez loves the holiday season and always goes all out, even after her split from the Argo star.

While Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August, she remains determined to treat him and his family with love and warmth. The insider shared that JLo plans to spoil Affleck and his kids with extravagant presents and home-cooked meals, making sure the holiday is special for everyone involved. Her own children are also supportive, and the family has remained close despite the end of her marriage to Ben.

Both stars are making an effort to keep things amicable for the sake of their children. Affleck has been more agreeable with Lopez, particularly after seeing how wonderful she has been to his kids. Lopez’s efforts to maintain a positive relationship with Affleck’s family have earned her praise, softening his feelings toward her.