Federal cabinet ‘votes in favour of governor’s rule’ in PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Decides to consult coalition partners, including PPP, as well as stakeholders like QWP and ANP before a final decision

KP’s Additional Advocate General says provincial govt “fully prepared” to challenge every move

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution seeking ban on PTI amid opposition’s stages walkout

ISLAMABAD: Blaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s administration for using “state machinery to attack the Centre” during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, the federal cabinet voted in favour of imposing governor’s rule in the province.

The KP chief executive had been leading the PTI’s protests seeking the release of its incarcerated former premier Khan and independence of judiciary on the frontline, which caused unrest in the federal capital and adjoining cities, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition over the alleged use of state machinery.

This recommendation was tabled by Federal Minister Amir Muqam, seeking strict action against the PTI, during the federal cabinet’s session that was backed by a “majority of members”.

It stated that the KP government “gave a reason for the governor’s rule by invading the Centre twice”. It also blamed the KP government for using state machinery and employees to “attack the Centre”.

The Ministry of Law and the attorney general also gave their opinion to the cabinet members on the recommendations.

The sources close to the federal government revealed on Thursday that a majority of cabinet members — who met with a one-point agenda a day ago — backed the suggestion to impose governor’s rule in KP, accusing the province of allegedly patronising the major opposition party’s protests against the coalition government.

However, the cabinet decided to consult coalition partners, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as stakeholders like the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and the Awami National Party (ANP), before making a final decision.

The development follows the conclusion of the Imran Khan-founded party’s much-hyped “do-or-die” protest in Islamabad, which ended abruptly with its top leaders and workers, including its incarcerated founder, booked in eight cases after two days of violent clashes with police.

The charges against them include terrorism, assault on police, violation of Section 144, abduction, and interference in government operations.

Amid speculations of the governor’s rule, the KP advocate general office “completed preparations for a legal response” to the federal government.

During a consultative session today, the law officers collected verdicts related to the governor’s rule to counter the expected decision from the Centre.

Additional Advocate General Inam Yousafzai told Geo News that there was no reason to impose governor’s rule in KP and vowed that the government would file a case in case of any “illegal” decision taken by the Centre.

“If a government with a public mandate is going in the right direction, then what is the reason for the governor’s rule?” questioned the law officer.

“Everything is prepared,” said Yousafzai, claiming that the government was fully ready to challenge the decision in court.

ANP rejects governor’s rule

Meanwhile, the ANP rejected the imposition of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), calling for meaningful dialogue between the former ruling party and the government to ease political tensions ANP spokesperson Ehsanullah Khan, speaking on Geo News, stated that such a measure is not a viable solution as it would expire after three months.

He further noted that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds a majority in the KP Assembly, the governor’s rule would not have a significant impact.

Highlighting the alarming rise in political instability, Khan called for meaningful dialogue between the former ruling party and the government to ease political tensions.

Terming the potential governor’s rule “malice of the federal government”, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) KP Central Emir Abdul Wasey said the move would be “unconstitutional” and his party would strongly oppose it.

A day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for “tough decisions” to rid the country of politics of agitation and ensure stability, referring to the PTI’s “final call” protest, which led to closure of roads and educational institutions.

Calling the PTI’s movement “sedition”, the premier said that the “conspiracy” against the country’s progress and development must be ended at all costs and vowed: “We’ll break the hand that wants to damage Pakistan.”

The crackdown by law enforcers had dispersed the protesters with KP CM Gandapur and ex-PM’s wife Bushra Bibi running back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest protest episode was part of the PTI’s months-long efforts to secure Imran Khan’s release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in various cases for more than a year now.

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution seeking ‘immediate’ ban on PTI

On the other hand, In a session marked by stark division, the Balochistan Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution, tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), seeking a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the recent “violence” in its thee-day-long protest that put off abruptly in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa, along with provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gelo, Raheela Hamid Khan Durrani, Bakht Mohammad Kakar, and parliamentary secretaries tabled the joint resolution in the assembly on the protests and violent actions of PTI.

The opposition, however, staged a walkout, protesting against the mistreatment of the former ruling party.

The resolution, a copy of which is available with Geo News, stated that the PTI, which has been at loggerheads with the government, was responsible for the May 9 events — a reference to the violent protest that broke out last year following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest and saw attacks on public properties including military institutions in many parts of the country.

“Once again, it [the former ruling party] is carrying out violent actions,” it stated, adding that the PTI’s “anarchist agenda” has affected the country’s system and every sector, including judiciary, media and the economy.

The resolution further stated that a provincial chief executive’s attempts to open a front against the Centre were tantamount to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.

Furthermore, it said the KP government’s attempts to attack the Centre, with state machinery, are proof of the non-political agenda of a political party.

The resolution demands the federal government “ensure a ban on the PTI” after the recent violence in Islamabad.

Speaking on the Balochistan Assembly floor, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch condemned the resolution, warning the government that such actions could also be taken against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N.

“We have not learned a lesson from the ban on Jamat-e-Islami and Awami National Party,” he said, claiming that those who once criticised Nawaz Sharif have joined the PML-N.

Nawab Aslam Raisani, a veteran nationalist leader, also opposed the resolution, saying that every political party should get a “level-playing field”. “Negotiations are the only way out,” he said, calling upon the Centre to release Imran Khan.

Islamabad was brought to a standstill on Monday and Tuesday when scores of PTI supporters flooded the federal capital, defying a ban by authorities.

The former ruling party’s “do-or-die” protest demanding Khan’s release culminated with nearly 1,000 supporters being arrested by the authorities.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, claiming that at least 20 people lost their lives, said that the party would approach courts against the government, the Ministry of Interior, and the interior minister.