Machine Gun Kelly Shares Excitement About Megan Fox’s Pregnancy: ‘About to Be a Dad Again’

Machine Gun Kelly, 34, has broken his silence after fiancée Megan Fox, 38, announced her pregnancy with the couple’s first child together. The rapper and actor, born Colson Baker, expressed his excitement in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, sharing his plans to refocus on music while preparing for fatherhood.

“Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry,” he wrote, adding sweetly, “After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

Kelly is already a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Fox, meanwhile, is mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox announced her pregnancy earlier this month in a striking Instagram post. Covered in black liquid and cradling her baby bump, she held up a positive pregnancy test in another photo. “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from Kelly’s song “last november,” which reflects on their shared experience of pregnancy loss.

The couple previously revealed they suffered a miscarriage in November 2023, a heartbreaking moment Fox discussed in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. She described the loss as a transformative experience in an interview with Good Morning America, saying, “It was very difficult for both of us… trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

Now, as they prepare to welcome a new addition, Kelly and Fox are embracing a fresh chapter in their journey together, blending their families and their shared hopes for the future.