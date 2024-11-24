Angelina Jolie Plans to Bid Goodbye to Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to step away from Hollywood and embark on a new chapter, one that involves traveling the world with her children. According to an insider speaking to *In Touch* magazine, Jolie has been contemplating leaving Los Angeles to explore new experiences abroad, drawing inspiration from her previous travels.

The source revealed that the actress was happiest when she and her children lived in different parts of the world, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and learning from local tutors. Jolie, known for being a private person, reportedly has friends in Europe, which would make her transition smoother.

Jolie has always prioritized the well-being of her family, particularly her children, and desires to allow them the freedom to pursue their passions in various global locations. As her children were all born outside the U.S., the idea of living abroad is not new for them.

In a recent interview, the *Maleficent* star spoke about the challenges of raising a large family in the U.S., expressing that she seeks a place with more privacy, peace, and safety for her children. While she currently has a home in the U.S., Jolie emphasized that the sense of humanity she experiences abroad is something that resonates more deeply with her than what she finds in her homeland.

As for her career, Angelina has been generating buzz with her new movie *Maria*, which is already attracting Oscar attention. Despite this, her focus seems to be shifting towards her family and the possibility of a more tranquil life outside of Hollywood.