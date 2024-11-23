PTI’s Nafeesa Khattak, Punjab VP detained as police intensify crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The Police intensified their action on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, arresting prominent figures across Punjab and Islamabad as the capital braces for what is being labelled as ‘final call’ protest by the PTI on Sunday.

The arrests, which included PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari in Lahore and former member of parliament Nafeesa Khattak in Islamabad, are part of a pre-emptive sweep to limit PTI’s mobilisation.

In Lahore, Bari and fellow party leader Chaudhry Habib Rehman were detained and transferred to the Rang Mahal police station on Saturday.

Despite the arrests, Bari expressed his commitment to PTI’s plans, telling local media that the protest would go forward and calling November 24 a “day of freedom” for Imran Khan.

Police also conducted a series of pre-dawn raids in Islamabad on Saturday, detaining Nafeesa Khattak and two nephews of PTI leader Amir Mughal. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi defended the raids, citing a court ruling banning large gatherings and vowing that any violence would be met with a “strict response.”

In anticipation of the protest, Islamabad has closed routes to the Red Zone with shipping containers and deployed 30,000 police and paramilitary forces across the city, particularly around sensitive government buildings.

Key highways and motorways connecting Islamabad with Lahore and Peshawar have been closed, and Section 144 – which prohibits public gatherings – has been imposed.

PTI’s central information secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, called for supporters to proceed to D-Chowk on Sunday, calling the protest a constitutional right and promising to overcome any barriers authorities set up.

PTI leaders are counting on a significant turnout, expressing confidence that the rally will underscore public support for the party and its detained leader.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to flex its muscles on November 24, the government has rolled out extensive security measures, including invoking Section 144 across Punjab for three days and deploying thousands of personnel in the federal capital to maintain law and order.

The Punjab government followed the federal government’s lead on Friday by invoking Section 144 from November 23 to 25, banning public gatherings, rallies and processions.

The decision was taken during the 18th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, aimed at safeguarding lives and property amid rising security concerns.

Officials warned that public gatherings could serve as “soft targets for terrorists,” with anti-state elements potentially exploiting such events to advance their agendas.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the rally, major reinforcements have been dispatched to Islamabad. Punjab has sent 19,000 personnel, Sindh 5,000 officers, the Frontier Corps 5,000, and Azad Kashmir police 1,000.

For the first time, high-ranking officers accompany the contingents, with district-level commanders overseeing their teams. The Punjab inspector general is also in Islamabad to coordinate efforts.