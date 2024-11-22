New twist emerges in Prince Harry’s US visa case

Prince Harry has received a significant boost in his ongoing US visa case, with the Biden administration’s legal team defending the confidentiality of his immigration documents.

The case stems from questions about whether the Duke of Sussex disclosed his past drug use in his visa application after admitting to using substances like cannabis, magic mushrooms, and cocaine in his memoir Spare.

In a recent court filing, the Biden administration argued that there was no evidence of any impropriety and that the Duke’s privacy rights outweighed public interest in his immigration status, reported GB News.

The filing stated: “The evidence before the Court plainly sufficed to show that speculation of impropriety was unfounded.”

They also pointed out that the public declarations had already provided sufficient information without revealing any confidential details regarding his visa or immigration status. The legal team criticized the Heritage Foundation’s claims as baseless, stating that their evidence amounted to “a ‘bare suspicion’ of government misconduct.”

In September 2024, after reviewing the documents privately, Judge Carl J. Nichols ruled in favour of maintaining the confidentiality of the Duke’s immigration records.

The case was dismissed, with the judge agreeing that Prince Harry’s privacy interest outweighed any public need to access the documents. T

The Heritage Foundation, which had filed a lawsuit seeking the disclosure of Harry’s visa records, argued that the public had the right to know if the Duke had disclosed his past drug use. However, the case was ultimately closed when no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

Despite the ruling, former President Donald Trump has suggested that the Duke of York could face deportation as part of a crackdown on immigration.