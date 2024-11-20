China-France relations are of unique strategic significance, global influence: Xi

RIO DE JANEIRO: China-France relations are of unique strategic significance and global influence as both are independent, mature and responsible major countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Xi said the two sides should deepen strategic communication, strengthen mutual support, and maintain the sound and positive development momentum of China-France relations. He expressed hope that bilateral relations can make greater contributions to the sound development of China-EU relations and world peace and stability.

China is willing to continue to advance high-level exchanges with France while deepening exchanges in areas such as culture, education and people-to-people bonds.

With regard to the Ukraine crisis, Xi reiterated that China hopes the conflict can be eased. Neither spillover of the crisis nor escalation of the conflict is what China wants to see, Xi said, adding that China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way for the ceasefire and end of the conflict.