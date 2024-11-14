Interior Minister discusses human trafficking challenge with Swiss, EU ministers

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday held meetings with heads and ministers of Switzerland, European Union and International Migration Organization.

During his visit to Budapest, capital of Hungary, Mohsin Naqvi met Switzerland’s Minister of Migration Chirstine Schraner Burener and Johannes Luchner, Head of Migration and Internal Affairs of the European Union.

Michael Spindelegger, head of International Center for Migration Policy Development also met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed in details during the meetings and a detailed discussion was held on curbing illegal migration and human trafficking.

All members of the meeting emphasized the need to take joint measures to tackle illegal migration issue.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi told the participants that human trafficking has become a multifaceted challenge and no country can deal with the nexus of international mafias alone.

He said globalization policy has to be adopted to deal with the global challenge. Pakistan will welcome EU and migration policy development cooperation to address illegal migration and human trafficking. Interior Minister suggested the world leaders that “by taking sustainable actions today, we can leave a relatively better future for new generations”. He said in this regard, “mutual delegations should be exchanged and partnership should be increased to increase the capacity of the institutions”.