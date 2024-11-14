Anne Hathaway’s Son Jack Experiences the Thrill of Courtside as Knicks’ OG Anunoby Nearly Crashes into Their Seats | Video

Anne Hathaway and her young son Jack got a taste of courtside thrills at Madison Square Garden when Knicks player OG Anunoby nearly tumbled into their seats during the New York Knicks’ game against the Chicago Bulls on November 13. The Idea of You star, 42, was quick to reassure her son after the unexpected courtside encounter, where cameras captured Jack’s surprised expression as Anunoby stumbled over the barrier but narrowly avoided making contact.

Amused announcers commented on the close call, with one laughing, “Anunoby’s scaring those along the sidelines,” while the other joked about Jack’s mesmerized reaction. Hathaway was seen smiling and comforting her son, whose concern seemed more focused on spilled popcorn than any actual injury. “There’s always more popcorn, young man,” an announcer added, lightening the moment.

Hathaway, who shares sons Jonathan (born in 2016) and Jack (born in 2019) with husband Adam Shulman, has been candid about her decision to keep her children out of the public eye. Speaking with PORTER in November 2023, she explained her commitment to privacy: “My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives.”

The actress has also been open about her journey with fertility challenges. In 2019, she shared her experience with infertility in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy. Reflecting on the complexities of pregnancy and loss in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, she said, “Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would’ve felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy.” Hathaway’s honesty has resonated with fans, as she continues to balance her family’s privacy with her public life.