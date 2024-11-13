Tom Brady Reflects on Parenting Mistakes and Challenges of Being ‘Tom Brady’s Son

Tom Brady opened up about his parenting struggles and acknowledged the unique challenges his children face due to his fame. Speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted, “Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have, and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent.”

The 47-year-old former NFL star discussed raising his three kids, focusing especially on the pressures his two teenage sons experience as the children of a high-profile figure. “It sucks to be Tom Brady’s son in so many ways,” he shared, emphasizing that they will encounter unique challenges he never faced. Despite not claiming to be an “expert in parenting,” Brady tries to remain “dependable and consistent” for his kids.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Brady credited his parents with encouraging his dreams, even when he was just a backup quarterback on his freshman team. “They never said, ‘Let’s think about another backup plan,’” he recalled. Instead, they supported his ambitions wholeheartedly—a parenting style he now strives to emulate.

Brady shares his eldest, 17-year-old Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and his two younger children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Meanwhile, Bündchen is expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Brady was reportedly surprised by the news, as he didn’t anticipate this step in her relationship, but Bündchen is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly.”