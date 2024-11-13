Israeli airstrikes hit southern Beirut in largest daytime attack, 23 dead

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: The Israeli military launched extensive airstrikes on southern Beirut on Tuesday, delivering one of its most significant daytime assaults on Hezbollah-controlled areas, along with attacks on central Lebanon that resulted in at least 23 fatalities.

Smoke filled the skies over Beirut as approximately twelve airstrikes hit southern suburbs by mid-morning. After issuing warnings on social media, the Israeli military reported targeting Hezbollah’s weapon and missile facilities in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district, claiming substantial destruction of the group’s infrastructure.

Israel stated it had taken measures to reduce civilian casualties, reiterating its longstanding accusation that Hezbollah deliberately places its operations in residential areas to use civilians as human shields, a charge Hezbollah denies.

In northern Israel, two people were killed in Nahariya when a residential building was hit by an attack; later, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone assault targeting a military base near the city.

Israelis across the north sought shelter due to continued drone attacks, with one drone landing in a kindergarten yard in a Haifa suburb. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the children had been safely moved to a shelter.

In Lebanon’s Mount Lebanon region, Israeli strikes killed eight individuals in Baalchmay, southeast of Beirut, and fifteen in Joun, within the Chouf district, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Strikes on other southern areas led to additional fatalities, including five in Tefahta, two in Nabatieh, and one in Tyre, while a further casualty was reported in Hermel, located in northeast Lebanon.

The ongoing violence has led many Beirut residents to abandon the southern suburbs since the bombings began in September.

Footage from one airstrike, widely shared on social media, captured two missiles destroying a ten-story building, filling the area with smoke and debris. This intensification follows a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which gained momentum due to the Gaza conflict.

In September, Israel escalated its actions by initiating airstrikes across Lebanon and deploying troops along the southern border.

Israel asserts it has inflicted significant losses on Hezbollah, killing key leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, and extensively damaging southern Beirut and Lebanese border villages.

On Tuesday, Israel’s military chief, Herzi Halevi, visited forces in Lebanon, remarking that the Israeli military was “operating very strongly” within the country.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli operations over the past year have resulted in at least 3,287 deaths in Lebanon, with the majority occurring within the last seven weeks. The ministry’s records do not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

Hezbollah’s retaliatory attacks over the past year have killed approximately 100 civilians and military personnel in northern Israel, the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah claimed to have killed more than 100 Israeli soldiers since October, further alleging that it forced Israeli withdrawals from several towns in southern Lebanon, though specifics were not provided. Israel reported that Hezbollah launched 55 projectiles into Israeli territory on Tuesday.

Pursuit of a ceasefire

The United States has continued efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Lebanon. The outgoing administration of President Joe Biden remains hopeful for a resolution within its remaining months.

White House envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters on Tuesday that there is a “chance” of achieving a truce in Lebanon soon, in contrast to peace efforts in Gaza, where Qatar has suspended its mediation role.

Similarly, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar commented on Monday about “some progress” in ceasefire discussions regarding Lebanon.

Despite these efforts, Israel’s new Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that there would be no ceasefire in Lebanon until Israel meets its objectives, which include disarming Hezbollah and enabling evacuated Israelis to safely return to their homes in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a strong supporter of Israel, as US ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee’s selection suggests a possible shift in US policy, potentially reducing pressure on Israel to limit its military activities in Lebanon. Huckabee has openly opposed ceasefire calls, a stance that won praise from Israeli Foreign Minister Saar following his nomination.

The Lebanese government, which includes Hezbollah members, has repeatedly appealed for a ceasefire grounded in a UN resolution that ended the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.