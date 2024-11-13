Balancing scales, balancing life

On November 4, I witnessed a moment at the court of a female civil judge first class in Multan that stirred both admiration and reflection. As I awaited my senior lawyer’s arrival, I observed the judge diligently reviewing case files with her staff. Suddenly, a child’s cry of “Mama” resonated from her chambers. Despite the interruption, she continued her work, pausing only briefly to care for her child and then resuming with undeterred focus. That day, her nanny was unavailable.

The hours that followed presented increasing challenges for the judge. Just as my senior arrived, she retreated to her chambers once more, leaving two male lawyers waiting to present their cases. To many, this scenario might suggest a lapse in professionalism. But for me, it was a testament to her dedication, resilience, and the complex balancing act required of female judges who must juggle demanding careers and caregiving responsibilities.

This incident is not an isolated one. It highlights broader systemic issues faced by female professionals within Pakistan’s judiciary, and indeed across the legal profession. In her study, The State of Women Representation in Law 2020-2021, Nida Usman Chaudhary, with the United States Institute of Peace, examines the stark gender disparities and challenges encountered by women in the legal field. I had the opportunity to collaborate with Chaudhary in 2021 on this critical research, which focused on the experiences of women in the legal fraternity in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. Our work emphasized how cultural expectations, gender biases, and structural barriers shape the professional lives of female lawyers and judges in Pakistan. Women continue to encounter unequal opportunities, pay disparities, and limited access to leadership roles in the legal fraternity, despite their qualifications and capabilities.

The reaction to the Multan judge’s struggle exemplifies these biases. While male lawyers in the courtroom viewed her actions as a potential breach of duty, female colleagues, whom I later spoke with, praised her unwavering dedication. Such contrasting perspectives are indicative of a pervasive societal mindset that scrutinizes working mothers more harshly than their male counterparts. My own observations from the litigation experience and Chaudhary’s broader findings highlight, women in Pakistan’s legal community often face heightened scrutiny and criticism for attempting to balance professional duties with familial responsibilities. The stereotype that women cannot be as “committed” as men due to their caregiving roles persists, undermining their contributions and hindering their progress.

The challenges faced by female judges and lawyers extend beyond mere perception; they are systemic and structural. Pakistan’s judiciary remains a male-dominated institution, and female representation in senior judicial roles remains limited. According to our findings from Nida Usman’s study, women constitute a small fraction of higher court judges. This underrepresentation is reflective of the broader gender disparities within Pakistan’s legal sector. It is not merely a question of numbers but also of equity in opportunities, resources, and support.

In my personal opinion, one of the most significant obstacles is the lack of institutional support for women in the judiciary, such as on-site daycare facilities, flexible work schedules, and a more inclusive work environment. Without these essential resources, female judges and lawyers are often forced to make difficult choices between advancing their careers and fulfilling their familial obligations. For many, this results in career stagnation, underperformance due to stress, or even premature exits from the profession.

By recognizing and supporting the sacrifices and contributions of women in demanding professions, we can build a more inclusive, just, and prosperous society. It is our shared responsibility to ensure that women in the legal fraternity are not left to balance the scales alone but are equipped with the resources and support they need to succeed. In doing so, we empower not only women but the entire justice system and, ultimately, the society it serves.

The lack of such support structures is deeply rooted in societal norms and patriarchal mindsets that view caregiving as a woman’s primary responsibility. When women, especially in high-pressure roles, struggle to fulfil both their professional and domestic duties, they are unfairly labelled as inefficient or irresponsible. In contrast, men in similar positions rarely encounter such scrutiny, even when facing similar challenges.

Our society needs to create a more inclusive legal system, we must dismantle these biases and invest in support mechanisms for female professionals. This includes creating accessible daycare centres within court premises, offering flexible working hours, and implementing mentorship programmes to guide and uplift women in their careers. Equally crucial is fostering a workplace culture that values diversity, acknowledges the dual burdens shouldered by many women, and promotes gender equality at all levels.

A society that aspires to achieve true justice must first ensure that its legal institutions are inclusive and equitable. The contributions of women in the judiciary and the broader legal community enrich our justice system, offering diverse perspectives and experiences that enhance decision-making and legal interpretation. Their resilience, often displayed quietly amidst significant challenges, deserves recognition and respect.

The female judge in Multan, like countless others across Pakistan, exemplifies strength, perseverance, and commitment. Their struggles reveal not just personal challenges but structural flaws in our legal and societal frameworks. To empower and uplift female professionals, we must address these issues through concrete policy measures, cultural change, and a collective commitment to gender equity.

