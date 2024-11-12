Sting Says Diddy’s Legal Issues Don’t ‘Taint’ ‘Every Breath You Take’: ‘It’s Still My Song

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sting addressed whether allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs have impacted his view of “Every Breath You Take,” the 1983 Police hit famously sampled in Diddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You.” Despite Diddy’s current legal troubles, the rock legend affirmed that his classic song remains untainted. “It doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song,” said Sting, 73, who originally wrote and performed the track.

The music icon went on to discuss his views on sampling, explaining his openness to reinterpretations of his work. Recently, he collaborated with Pink and Marshmello on “Dreaming,” which samples his solo hit “Fields of Gold.” Sting shared that he learns something new about his music each time it’s reimagined and said, “I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current.”

Meanwhile, Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, facing serious charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Following a nearly year-long investigation, he was denied bail after his September 16 arrest, and recent attempts to secure his re