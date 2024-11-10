Kashmiris fear cultural erasure as India imposes Sanskrit education

SRINAGAR: The Indian government’s renewed push for Sanskrit education in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has sparked widespread anxiety among Kashmiris, who worry that their indigenous language and culture will be lost amidst the increasing cultural imposition.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the latest initiative involves expanding mobile Sanskrit “gurukuls” — traditional schools — across the occupied territory to promote Sanskrit learning among local populations. This effort has been interpreted by the Kashmiri people as part of India’s larger strategy to deprive Kashmiris of cultural identity.

The locals see these actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine Kashmiri language, culture, and identity. They pointed out that while language development is crucial, the Modi government’s Sanskrit push disregards the cultural context and rich linguistic heritage of the territory, where Kashmiri and Urdu have been spoken for centuries. This shift aims to replace local traditions with those more aligned with Hindutva ideology.

Observers note that these moves follow a broader pattern under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule, which has included revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, as well as altering educational curricula to reduce the emphasis on Kashmiri history and identity.

The imposition of Sanskrit is seen as an extension of this approach, with critics arguing that it diverts resources away from promoting and preserving the native Kashmiri language.

NC dedicated towards restoring Statehood to J&K: Surinder Kumar

Deputy Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Kumar Chaudhry has said that the National Conference (NC) is dedicated towards restoring Statehood to the region, saying they don’t consider Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory but a State.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Surinder Kumar Chaudhry speaking with the reporters said, “We are clear on our stand for the restoration of statehood. We will continue to fight against the forces who downgraded J&K to a Union Territory.”

He said that the Home Minister Amit Shah admitted in the Parliament that land and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir belong to its residents. But safeguarding these would require special status for the region, which appears contradictory to his own statement. Additionally, he did not condemn the National Conference’s resolution advocating for the return of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.