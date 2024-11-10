Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Bold Gold Gown at ‘Wicked’ Premiere Amid Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the Wicked premiere on Saturday night, turning heads in a dazzling gold gown.

Arriving solo on the red carpet, Lopez wore a floor-length dress featuring dramatic cut-outs and a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned physique. With her hair styled in an elegant updo, the 55-year-old star fully embraced the glamorous look, embodying the ultimate “revenge dress” following her split from Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck ended their two-year marriage in August, with reports suggesting they had been living separately for months. Lopez filed for divorce on their anniversary, marking the end of their rekindled romance.

The star was radiant as she posed at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the highly anticipated Wicked, set to be released on November 22. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the two-part film adaptation has generated major excitement among fans, with the second installment slated for a November 2025 release.