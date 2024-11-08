Kim Kardashian faces online backlash over holiday campaign after US election

Kim Kardashian has recently faced backlash over her thoughtless Skims holiday campaign after Donald Trump won presidential election.

On November 7, the reality star posted a festive ad video featuring Goldie Hawn and her children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, along with their children as they all wore the clothing brand’s matching pajama sets.

In the clip, Kate was seen with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa and their six-year-old daughter, Rani.

The Music actress’ two sons, Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 13, from her previous relationships were also spotted in the ad.

The celebrity family was seen happily dancing around a dining room while passing around desserts and spending time in a kitchen.

Following her post, Kim landed into trouble as her fans and followers expressed their disappointment over the advertisement especially a day after Donald’s heartbreaking victory.

One user wrote, “Girl please. Completely out of touch.”

Another remarked, “Love you kim, but this is not the time.”

“This is incredibly insensitive considering the election,” said a third one.

Someone also suggested Kim to “read the room,” while other user chimed in and stated, “Tone deaf as always.”

“Your silence during the most consequential election of our lifetime, speaks volumes,” said a fourth user.

Another added, “Kim all your fans are turning against you.”