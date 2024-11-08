World

Kim Kardashian faces online backlash over holiday campaign after US election

By Agencies

Kim Kardashian has recently faced backlash over her thoughtless Skims holiday campaign after Donald Trump won presidential election.

On November 7, the reality star posted a festive ad video featuring Goldie Hawn and her children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, along with their children as they all wore the clothing brand’s matching pajama sets.

In the clip, Kate was seen with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa and their six-year-old daughter, Rani.

The Music actress’ two sons, Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 13, from her previous relationships were also spotted in the ad.

The celebrity family was seen happily dancing around a dining room while passing around desserts and spending time in a kitchen.

Following her post, Kim landed into trouble as her fans and followers expressed their disappointment over the advertisement especially a day after Donald’s heartbreaking victory.

One user wrote, “Girl please. Completely out of touch.”

Another remarked, “Love you kim, but this is not the time.”

“This is incredibly insensitive considering the election,” said a third one.

Someone also suggested Kim to “read the room,” while other user chimed in and stated, “Tone deaf as always.”

“Your silence during the most consequential election of our lifetime, speaks volumes,” said a fourth user.

Another added, “Kim all your fans are turning against you.”

Previous article
Sabrina Carpenter pauses concert to comfort disheartened fans
Next article
Taylor Swift’s ex leaves fans ‘furious’ with shocking move
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint statement as ‘separation’ ends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance after a months-long professional separation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a virtual attendance...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘remaining’ bond exposed post-split

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Allegedly on Diddy’s Party Tapes, Ex-Bodyguard Claims

Chynna Phillips Explains Why She and Billy Baldwin Live Separately: “We’re an Allergy to One Another”

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.