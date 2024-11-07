China’s foreign trade up 5.2 percent in first ten months

BEIJING: China’s foreign trade reached 36.02 trillion yuan (about $5 trillion) in the first ten months of this year, marking a steady year-on-year growth of 5.2 percent, according to the latest customs data.

The country’s exports amounted to 20.80 trillion yuan, a rise of 6.7 percent, while imports reached 15.22 trillion yuan, up 3.2 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.

China’s trade with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries saw robust growth, totaling 16.94 trillion yuan, a 6.2 percent increase year on year. Notably, trade with ASEAN countries reached 5.67 trillion yuan, an increase of 8.8 percent and representing 15.7 percent of China’s total foreign trade, solidifying ASEAN’s position as China’s largest trading partner.