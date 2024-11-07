4 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were eliminated in exchange of fire during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “During the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of the soil, Naib Subedar Taib Shah (38), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (30), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (30) and Lance Naik Habibullah (28), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

Five militants were also sent to hell due to effective engagement by the troops, it added.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area, the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve” it added.

Yesterday, four Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyred when the bomb disposal vehicle of the security forces was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Karam area of tehsil Ladha of the South Waziristan Upper. The IED was followed by shooting. As a result, four FC men were martyred and five others wounded, according to media reports.

Two of the injured personnel were in critical condition and shifted to Scouts Hospital in Wana. “Security forces cordoned off the area immediately and launched a search operation,” the reports quoting sources said. There was no official statement by the military’s media wing till this report went to press.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a tribute to the four security personnel who embraced martyrdom while fighting militants in South Waziristan on Thursday. The prime minister offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs and said that sacrifices of these soldiers would not go waste. He said the war on terror would continue until elimination of terrorists from Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a rich tribute to the four security personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorists in the Karama area of South Waziristan. He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He said that martyrs were an asset of the nation and their sacrifices could not be forgotten. He said the nation stood by its security forces in the fight against the khwarij militants.

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in a gunbattle with terrorists in South Waziristan. He paid a rich tribute to the security personnel for killing five millitants in the gunbattle.