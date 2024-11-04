Critical air pollution prompts primary schools closure for a week

AQI exceeds 1,000 level for second consecutive day — well above level of 300 considered ‘dangerous’

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasizes need for prioritizing health and safety of students amid smog crisis

Decision made by DG EPD and further instructions will be issued on Nov 9: Notification

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday announced a weeklong closure of all primary schools (up to fifth grade) in Lahore to avoid children exposure to air pollution several times above levels deemed dangerous amid worsening smog crisis.

“The decision made in response to the deteriorating air quality and worsening smog conditions across Punjab, particular in Lahore”, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb the announced on Sunday, emphasizing the need for prioritize the health and safety of students amid the ongoing environmental crisis.

For days, Lahore has been blanketed in smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning, and winter cooling.

The air quality index, which measures a range of pollutants, exceeded 1,000 on Saturday — well above the level of 300 considered “dangerous” — according to data from IQAir.

The Punjab government also recorded peaks of over 1,000 on Sunday, considering as “unprecedented”.

The decision comes as Lahore continues to gasp in severe air pollution levels, which have assumed alarming proportions, significantly affecting the health of residents, especially children.

Reports indicate that Lahore has consistently ranked among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

Maryam Aurangzeb urged parents and caregivers to ensure children remain indoors as much as possible during this period and to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks when outside. “The government is working closely with the Environmental Protection Department to monitor the situation and implement measures to combat the smog”, the minister vowed.

World’s most polluted city for second successive day

The capital of the Punjab province, Lahore, remained the most polluted city of the world for the second successive day on Sunday.

The average air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 650 early morning as stubble burning across the border continued and smoke entered Pakistan as a result of which breathing became difficult and smog reduced visibility. However, the Swiss IQAir recorded the AQI of Lahore early morning at 778.

The Indian capital, Delhi, is the second most polluted city with average AQI at 429. The IQAir noted Delhi’s AQI at 436. The satellite image released by the US space agency NASA showed smog billowing high in the air from the burning stubble.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people, especially the elderly, to remain indoors and use face masks if going out of homes.

Notification issued by School Education Department

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government’s School Education Department — Director General Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Punjab Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh ordered the closure of schools from November 4-9 due to the plummeting air quality.

“In the wake of deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and in light of order dated 03.11.2024 issued by DG Environmental Protection Agency Punjab … it is notified that all the classes upto 5th grade in all schools (public & private) located in the territorial jurisdiction of district Lahore shall remain closed for one (1) week w.e.f 04.11.2024 (Monday) till 09.11.2024 (Saturday),” the notification read.

The DG EPD order said that following a meeting, a provincial committee declared a “critical air pollution event” in Lahore due to the poor air quality.

“Section 6(1)(t) of The Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997 empowers EPA to take or cause to be taken all necessary measures for the protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment,” said the order, warning that anyone defying it would be in violation of Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code and legal action would be taken.

The order adds that further instructions will be issued on November 9.

Children particularly vulnerable

On Saturday, the concentration of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes most damage to health — was more than 40 times the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PM2.5 levels on Sunday morning exceeded that before decreasing slightly.

Last week, the provincial environmental protection agency announced new restrictions in four “hot spots” in the city.

Tuk-tuks equipped with polluting two-stroke engines are banned, as are restaurants that barbecue without filters.

Government offices and private companies will have half their staff work from home starting Monday.

Children are particularly vulnerable because they have less developed lungs and breathe more rapidly, taking in more air relative to their size than adults.

Last month, authorities banned schoolchildren from outdoor exercise until January and adjusted school hours to prevent children from travelling when the pollution is most punishing.