Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Show Sweet PDA as They Leave Hand-in-Hand After Indianapolis Eras Tour Performance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a sweet moment with fans as they held hands leaving her second Indianapolis Eras Tour show on Saturday night. The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who confirmed their relationship in September 2023, were spotted exiting Lucas Oil Stadium hand-in-hand, waving to excited fans.

Kelce attended Swift’s show alongside her mother, Andrea Swift, and his friend Ross Travis. Dressed in an all-black outfit paired with a silver necklace and a black-and-white hat, Kelce was seen enjoying the concert, even dancing and singing along to her biggest hits. He also caught up with *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone in the VIP box, creating another memorable moment for fans in attendance.

After the show, Swift and Kelce continued their night with a cozy departure from the stadium. Indianapolis is only a short flight away from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce’s Chiefs are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Fans are eager to see if Swift will attend the game to support her beau.

Swift will wrap up the U.S. leg of her record-breaking tour in Indianapolis on Sunday before heading to Toronto on November 14. Her last appearance at one of Kelce’s games was in October, when she cheered him on as the Chiefs secured a win against the New Orleans Saints.

The couple has been spotted showing affection on several occasions, including at the October game, where Swift sported a chic Vivienne Westwood plaid corset and miniskirt combo. After the Chiefs’ victory, Swift and Kelce were seen cuddling in his VIP suite and celebrating together with their families in attendance. The two later cozied up at a post-game gathering, sealing the night with another display of affection in front of family and friends.

With the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour wrapping up, fans are eagerly watching as Swift and Kelce’s romance continues to blossom on and off the stage.