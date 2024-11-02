Taylor Swift Handles Mic Malfunction with Grace on First Night of Eras Tour in Indianapolis | Video

Taylor Swift faced a minor technical glitch on the opening night of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis but handled it like a pro. While performing “Lavender Haze” at Lucas Oil Stadium, a stagehand quickly stepped in to assist after Swift’s mic pack appeared to lose battery power. Despite the disruption, Swift, 34, maintained her poise, smiling and continuing to sing as she held her earpiece, seamlessly moving through the song.

Once the issue was resolved, Swift’s excitement was evident as she playfully hopped around the stage, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd. Her Indianapolis shows come after Mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed Nov. 1-3 as “Taylor Swift Weekend” in recognition of the economic boost her tour brings to the city.

Swift’s previous stops in New Orleans saw famous friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in attendance, with Reynolds later raving about the concert on Instagram. Praising the show’s energy and Swift’s impact on local businesses, Reynolds called it “one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt” and admired Swift’s ability to create such a unifying experience. Swift’s tour, which continues with back-to-back shows in Indianapolis, has proven to be a major cultural phenomenon, drawing fans and celebrities alike to celebrate her iconic career.