Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Arrive Together in Sydney for Wicked Premiere, Showing Off Coordinated Looks

Ariana Grande and her Wicked costar and boyfriend Ethan Slater made a stylish entrance in Sydney on Nov. 2, arriving together for the Australian premiere of their upcoming film. The 31-year-old singer and actress was spotted arm-in-arm with Slater, 32, both dressed in looks inspired by their Wicked characters. Grande channeled Glinda with a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a long-sleeved polo top, pleated skirt, and matching Versace shoulder bag, while Slater opted for a casual brown sweater with navy-blue pants.

The couple was joined by cast members Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, dressed in an all-green outfit, and Marissa Bode. Grande and Slater’s relationship was confirmed in July 2023 after they separated from their respective spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, with Slater sharing a two-year-old son with Jay.

Slater recently praised Grande’s dedication to her Wicked role, telling GQ, “I’m really proud of Ari and the work she’s done.” He acknowledged the challenges of their relationship being in the spotlight but emphasized his focus on the “real people” in his life. The couple’s coordinated appearance at the premiere marked a significant moment for them as they support each other’s work in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.