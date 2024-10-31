China has always been supporter, contributor to cause of UN: Wang Yi

BEIJING: China has always been a supporter and contributor to the cause of the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday while meeting with Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in Beijing.

Yang is on a visit to China from Wednesday to Sunday. Yang, who is from Cameroon, was sworn in at the closing of the 78th session of the UNGA in September.

Welcoming Philemon’s visit, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the UNGA is the most representative and comprehensive charter body of the UN and an important platform for equal consultation, solidarity and cooperation among all countries.

Noting that China is a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, Wang called on the UN to be a force for justice in safeguarding world peace, and play a leading role in hot-spot issues.

He called for dialogue, consultation and win-win results instead of conflicts, coercion and a zero-sum approach.

Wang expressed his hope for the UN to be a constructive force for multilateralism, and take a clear-cut stand against unilateralism and hegemony.

He also called on the UN to become a force for reform in improving global governance, and shoulder the historical responsibility of enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South to let development results benefit more countries in the Global South.

China is ready to work with the UN to keep the reform of global governance in the right direction and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Commending China’s rapid economic development and long-term social stability, Yang said China upholds multilateralism and is committed to maintaining the international system with the UN at the center.

He said China, as a stable and constructive force in international affairs, advocates resolving disputes through dialogue, and provides selfless support to developing countries including Cameroon.

The UN will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, he said, thanking China’s long-term and firm support to the organization.

Yang expressed the belief that China will continue to play an indispensable and important role in promoting sustainable development, and cooperation in areas such as financial system reform, artificial intelligence and youth exchanges.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as reform of the Security Council.