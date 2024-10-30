Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys Halloween party without Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently attended a secret Halloween party, without his current love interest, Vittoria Ceretti.

On October 28, the Titanic star attended the event at the Brooklyn Storehouse in New York City.

Notably, DiCaprio arrived at 2 AM and stayed at the event till 5 AM on October 29, 2024.

An insider told Page Six that The Aviator actor marked his presence at the spooky event while wearing a creepy mask.

The source remarked, “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking.”

For the night function, the Hollywood A-lister kept his profile low-key and used a mask to hide his face.

Furthermore, the insider shared that the 49-year-old actor attended the social affair without his lady love.

Moreover, the source disclosed that DiCaprio’s former lover, Naomi Campbell, was also seen hanging out with the DJ booth.

Reportedly, the Inception actor attended the same event with his former flame, Gigi Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid, in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that DiCaprio and Ceretti have been romantically involved since August 2023.