Liam Neeson, 72, shares he’s ‘madly in love’ with pamela anderson, 57, after stepping back from dating”

At 72, Liam Neeson revealed he’s “madly in love” with his The Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson, 57, despite stepping away from the dating scene. In a recent interview with People, Neeson shared his admiration for Anderson, describing her as “terrific to work with.”

“I’m madly in love with her,” Neeson admitted. “I can’t compliment her enough. She’s genuine, funny, and has no ego, just focused on her work.” Anderson echoed his sentiments, calling him “the perfect gentleman” who “brings out the best in you.” She added that Neeson treated her with “respect, kindness, and experience,” recalling how he even wrapped his coat around her when she was cold on set.

However, Neeson confirmed his affection is purely platonic. Earlier, he told People he’s “past all that” when it comes to dating, referencing his marriage to the late Natasha Richardson and a short relationship with Freya St. Johnston after her passing. Anderson, who recently married Dan Hayhurst, has had several high-profile relationships but expressed in her memoir, Love, Pa.