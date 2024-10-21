Broke fangs of black snake concerning constitutional amendment: Fazl

JUI-F chief endorse PTI’s decision to abstain from voting due to violence against its members

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday stated that the coalition had effectively neutralised opposition to the constitutional amendment.

Speaking to the media alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, he remarked, “Overall, we have broken the fangs of the black snake concerning the constitutional amendment.”

Fazl expressed his support for the PTI’s decision to abstain from voting due to the alleged mistreatment of its members, stating, “If PTI is not participating in the vote because of violence against its members, I stand with them.”

He also extended his gratitude to PTI for their cooperation, adding, “We have worked together with great effort, but we cannot impose decisions on any party.”

Commenting further on the constitutional amendment, he emphasised that it should not be tied to specific judges or individuals, saying, “It’s not just about seniority; fitness also plays a significant role.”

Earlier, Rehman had assured the government that his party would support the constitutional amendment in parliament. The deadlock between the government and the JUI-F chief was resolved, the Express News reported.

The JUI-F chief instructed his party’s senators to back the government’s bill, urging full support for the amendment in both the National Assembly and the Senate. “We will support the amendment draft that was presented after consultation with us,” he stated.

Following the JUI-F chief’s announcement, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supports it or not, their aim is to complete the task today under any circumstances.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that proposals of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been incorporated in the draft, which was presented to the cabinet for approval.

Talking to media along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Law Minister said he apprised the Federal Cabinet about the threadbare discussion on the constitutional amendment. He said the stance of the allied parties was also presented in the cabinet meeting.

JUI-F’s proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment draft

In a similar development, the proposed draft of the 26th constitutional amendment by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has been made public, introducing significant changes to the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the draft, the most senior judge will automatically assume the position of Chief Justice, eliminating the need for a panel of judges.

The 27-point JUI-F draft does not mention the establishment of a 12-member parliamentary committee for judicial appointments. It also removes the concept of a panel of three judges, instead stating that the senior-most judge will be appointed as Chief Justice.

Under Article 175A, the draft proposes that the Chief Justice of Pakistan will chair the Judicial Council, with three senior Supreme Court judges, the Law Minister, and the Attorney General as members. Additionally, the Supreme Judicial Council will include four members of parliament and one female or non-Muslim member.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a media briefing yesterday, said that opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have requested time until tomorrow to present their response. Afterward, the constitutional amendment will be presented in parliament for approval.