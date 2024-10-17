Prince William overtakes King Charles’ reign of England

Experts believe Prince William has reportedly overtaken everything from his father, King Charles.

Claims about this have been brought forward by royal reporter Tom Sykes.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Daily Beast.

According to the reporter, “executive power and influence is already flowing William’s way,” while his father deals with his cancer treatment.

Why experts have come to this realization stems from the ‘permission’ granted to release a rather intimate and PDA filled cancer announcement video, that Kate shared near the end of her preventative chemotherapy battle.

Mr Skyes referenced this by saying, “To get away with such cheek showed William and Kate have an instinctive understanding… of how the power dynamic has shifted since the king’s diagnosis.”

As of right now, its believed that King Charles’ list of engagements is being kept minimal, because he wants to retain his fitness for the tour of Australia because, “it’s a big deal and he wants to be fighting fit.”