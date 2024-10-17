Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies at 31 after fall from Buenos Aires hotel balcony

Liam Payne, the 31-year-old former member of One Direction, has tragically died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The incident occurred in the upscale Palermo neighborhood, and Payne’s body was discovered by police after an emergency crew responded to a call on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Payne, who rose to global stardom alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik through the X Factor in 2010, had been in Buenos Aires after attending a concert by Horan earlier this month. Police reports suggest that officers initially responded to reports of an aggressive man believed to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Upon their arrival, a loud sound from the hotel’s courtyard led them to discover Payne’s body. A full investigation is underway.

Alberto Crescenti, director of Buenos Aires emergency services, confirmed that Payne sustained serious injuries, and an autopsy will be conducted. Crescenti declined to comment on the details surrounding the fall.

Shortly before the incident, Payne had posted on Snapchat about the “lovely” weather in Argentina. The UK Foreign Office has confirmed it is in contact with Argentine authorities regarding the case, but no additional information has been provided.

Fans have begun gathering outside the Buenos Aires hotel, lighting candles and mourning the loss of the beloved singer. One fan, Violeta Antier, shared her shock, recounting how she had recently seen Payne at Horan’s concert. Another emotional fan expressed her need to say goodbye in person.

Payne’s death has prompted tributes from fellow musicians and celebrities. Max George of The Wanted described Payne’s passing as “absolutely devastating,” recalling their bond and Payne’s support during George’s bandmate Tom Parker’s illness. Singer Olly Murs also expressed his sadness, reflecting on their shared dreams, while TV presenter Dermot O’Leary fondly remembered Payne’s talent during his early X Factor days. Socialite Paris Hilton added her condolences on social media.

The former boyband star, who was born in Wolverhampton, UK, first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 but achieved fame in 2010 when Simon Cowell brought him and four other contestants together to form One Direction. The group went on to enjoy massive international success with hit songs such as “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life.” Following the band’s hiatus in 2015, Payne embarked on a solo career, earning further recognition with his debut single, “Strip That Down,” and collaborations such as “For You” with Rita Ora.

Payne is survived by his son, Bear, whom he had with former partner Cheryl Tweedy. Earlier this week, his ex-partner Maya Henry made headlines after issuing a legal warning to Payne over allegations of unwanted contact.