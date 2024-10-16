A new path for Balochistan

The historic marginalisation of Baloch people by the state sowed the seeds of hate and anarchy among the people of Balochistan. The sentiment has grown over time. The exploitation of their resources, reducing their control over them, depriving them of their lands, keeping them socio-economically backward, and ruthless breach of human rights in the past affected the people hard. The Balochistan conundrum is complex, and its solution does not lie in military operations alone.

Pakistan should follow a few things from the Chinese example. People living in eastern parts of China have generally been more affluent than those living in the western parts. The widespread social, economic, political and institutional inequalities made life and administration troublesome in the western states.

However, unlike Pakistan, China did not go for the military option. Instead, it introduced a new set of reforms to address social, economic and political inequalities in those regions.

Similarly, China shifted its major and heavy industries to the western states, and created new economic zones there. It also worked to build strong institutions in its western parts and laid emphasis on developing the infrastructure.

The creation of infrastructure and heavy industries provided ample resources and jobs to the people, addressing their earlier sense of deprivation.

Moreover, China launched the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, whose major purpose was to deliver the goods produced by the industries located in the western states to South Asia, East Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Europe. All this has worked wonders for China.

Pakistan should not consult China only on matters related to debt restructuring and investment; we should also learn from its experience and success stories. The resolution of Balochistan issue lies in equal distribution of resources, in giving the local people control over their resources, and, indeed, in respecting their rights.

ZAIN UL ABDIN JESSAR

LARKANA