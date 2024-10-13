PM reiterates commitment to achieve highest global standards on World Standards Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to support their relevant organizations achieving adherence to highest global standards and in accelerating Pakistan’s journey toward sustainable economic development.
In a message on the World Standards Day being observed on October 14, the prime
minister said that Pakistan joined the international community to commemorate the
World Standards Day.
The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a National
Standards Body, was actively engaging with the global community and making
efforts to inspire their domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-
focused practices, thereby fostering a culture of excellence throughout the country,
he added.
The prime minister said the theme for this year as set by International Organization
for Standardization (ISO), “Shared Vision for a Better World,” underscored the
essential role of reliability and trust in driving the success of both the
manufacturing and service sectors.
“Standards are indeed the foundation that makes everyday life functions seamless.
This theme invites us to reassess the competitiveness of our products in the
international market,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime
minister as saying.
In line with the commitment to public safety, health and environment, the prime
minister said that he was proud to highlight that the PSQCA had developed
rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of our
citizens.
“Noteworthy achievement is that it has set a limit of 2% on industrially produced
Trans Fatty Acids (iTFA) in food products, a critical step towards reducing
cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan. These efforts reflect our determination to
prioritize the well-being of our people through comprehensive and effective
standards,” he observed.
The growth of Pakistan’s exports was directly linked with the compliance of our
goods and services with the international standards, he said, adding this alignment
helped to promote and build global consumer confidence in Pakistani products,
broaden greater opportunities for their businesses worldwide and further stimulate
economic growth in a sustainable manner. Conformity to such standards also
bestowed a competitive advantage, enabling businesses to meet customer needs
through optimized organizational and manufacturing processes, he opined.
“I am confident that this year’s World Standards Day celebrations will contribute
significantly to raising awareness of the importance of standardization. In an era
marked by competitive challenges, such awareness is vital for the government,
industry and business communities to ensure the satisfaction of consumers
worldwide,” he further added.