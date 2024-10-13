The evolving stance on Israel: Navigating economic needs and historical hostility

Pakistan’s ties with Israel have long been characterized by deep-seated hostility, stemming from its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. Since its inception in 1947, Pakistan has maintained a staunchly pro-Palestinian position, aligning itself with the broader Muslim world in condemning Israeli policies, particularly regarding the treatment of Palestinians. However, as geopolitical realities evolve, Pakistan finds itself at a crossroads. A growing recognition of the potential benefits of normalizing relations with Israel is beginning to emerge, especially as other Muslim-majority countries, such as UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, have already taken that stepcrecently. Pakistan’s economic crisis and shifting global alliances might push the country to reconsider its traditional stance, even as it faces internal resistance.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has long been intertwined with its identity as a Muslim-majority state, and its support for the Palestinian cause has been a cornerstone of its diplomatic outlook. Islamabad has consistently condemned Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories and refused to recognize Israel. This position has been informed by Pakistan’s broader alignment with the Arab world and its desire to maintain strong ties with Muslim-majority countries. Pakistan has viewed itself as a champion of Muslim causes, with Palestine being a defining issue.

In recent times, normalization of ties between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries under Abraham Accords has sparked debate within Pakistan. The agreements, brokered by the Trump Administration, saw nations like UAE and Bahrain establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel, driven largely by economic and strategic interests. The success of these accords, particularly substantial increase in trade between Israel and UAE, has highlighted potential benefits of normalized relations with Israel. In 2022 alone, trade between two nations jumped 124 percent, reaching $2.59 billion.

For Pakistan, which is currently grappling with severe economic challenges, normalizing relations with Israel could open doors to financial investment, technological support, and new markets. Israel’s advancements in agriculture, for instance, could help Pakistan address its water and food security challenges. In the field of cybersecurity, Israel’s expertise could bolster Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, which is increasingly critical in today’s interconnected world. Furthermore, defense cooperation could provide Pakistan with access to cutting-edge military technologies, enhancing its security capabilities.

As global alliances shift and economic realities become more pressing, Pakistan may find itself increasingly drawn toward a more pragmatic foreign policy. Leaders like Imran Khan, or others with a similarly forward-looking approach, could play a key role in navigating this complex landscape. With the right leadership and a clear understanding of the benefits, Pakistan could potentially reconsider its stance on Israel, opening the door to new opportunities for growth and development.

For any meaningful change in Pakistan’s stance toward Israel to occur, leadership will play a crucial role. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite his vocal criticism of Israeli policies during his tenure, hinted at Pakistan’s need to forge its own foreign policy path. His pragmatic approach, coupled with the changing dynamics in the Muslim world, suggests that figures like him could be instrumental in reshaping Pakistan’s relationship with Israel. Khan’s PTI remains influential, and any future government led by him or a similarly pragmatic leader could potentially pave the way for a re-evaluation of Pakistan’s Israel policy.

This shift could be further accelerated by external factors, particularly a potential return of Donald Trump to White House. During his presidency, Trump was a key architect of the Abraham Accords and sought to expand the agreements to other Muslim-majority countries. A second Trump Administration could push Pakistan toward normalization with Israel, possibly through a combination of military and financial incentives. Economic inducements from the USA, coupled with diplomatic benefits, could make the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel more palatable for Pakistan.

Despite the potential benefits, the path to normalization is not without obstacles. The resistance from within Pakistan’s military establishment, which has long been opposed to formal ties with Israel, remains a significant hurdle. Additionally, public opinion in Pakistan is heavily influenced by religious and cultural factors, making any shift toward Israel highly controversial. The military’s resistance to normalization, rooted in its historical alignment with the Palestinian cause, would need to soften for any substantial progress to be made.

Another challenge is the potential backlash from Pakistan’s religious and political groups, who view any engagement with Israel as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. For decades, Pakistan’s political landscape has been shaped by Islamic parties that vehemently oppose Israel, and these groups would likely resist any efforts to normalize relations. Changing public opinion would require a concerted effort from political and military leaders, as well as a reframing of the narrative around Pakistan’s foreign policy.

In the face of these challenges, Pakistan’s leaders must carefully weigh the potential benefits of normalization against the domestic and geopolitical risks. While engaging with Israel could provide much-needed economic relief and strategic advantages, it would require a delicate balancing act. The military’s role in shaping foreign policy, public sentiment, and Pakistan’s historic support for Palestine are all factors that cannot be ignored.

