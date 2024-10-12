US intensifies sanctions on Iran’s oil sector following strikes on Israe

WASHINGTON: In a significant move, the United States has imposed additional sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical industries due to Tehran’s recent attacks on Israel. The new measures target the Iranian “shadow fleet” — vessels that facilitate the clandestine sale of oil, evading prior sanctions. The Treasury Department has designated 10 companies and 17 ships as “blocked property” involved in the transfer of Iranian petroleum products.

Furthermore, the State Department has sanctioned six companies and six vessels accused of significant transactions involving Iranian petroleum or its products. This action is part of a broader American strategy to cut off revenue streams that Iran may use for activities deemed dangerous by the US, including its nuclear program and the development of ballistic missiles and drones.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that these sanctions aim to disrupt Iran’s capacity to fund disruptive technologies and activities. These steps come in response to Iran’s deployment of approximately 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel on October 1, following tensions over the deaths of key Iran-backed figures and a Revolutionary Guards general.

In retaliation, Israel has warned of a strong, precise, and unexpected response to what marks the second direct assault on its territory this year. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has advocated for alternative responses to military strikes on oil facilities, reflecting ongoing strategic discussions with international allies.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted that these new sanctions were implemented after careful deliberation with global partners, aiming to thwart Iran’s ability to finance its missile arsenal and support for terrorist activities that pose threats to US interests and regional stability.