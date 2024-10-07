World

CPC sends congratulatory letters to mark founding anniversary of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission sent congratulatory letters on Monday to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

In the letters, the leadership sent greetings and congratulations to people of various ethnic groups, highlighting their “historical achievements” over the past seven decades. Specifically, their progress in deepening reform, promoting high-quality development and pursuing modernization since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 was stressed in the letters.

Speaking highly of the role Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps plays in realizing the goals put forth for Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the leadership hopes the Corps will continue to improve its ability to safeguard the border areas while advancing high-quality development to better local people’s livelihood.

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is a special social organization that handles its own administrative and judicial affairs within the reclamation areas under its administration, in accordance with the laws and regulations of the state and the region.

